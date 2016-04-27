FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China commerce ministry calls on U.S. regulator to reject steel complaint
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
April 27, 2016 / 8:41 AM / a year ago

China commerce ministry calls on U.S. regulator to reject steel complaint

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Workers check steel products at a factory in Dalian, Liaoning Province, China, March 30, 2016. REUTERS/China Daily

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s commerce ministry urged the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) to reject a call from U.S. Steel Corp to investigate dozens of Chinese steel producers and their distributors over alleged violations.

In a complaint to the ITC on Tuesday, the U.S. steelmaker called on regulators to investigate dozens of Chinese firms for allegedly conspiring to fix prices, stealing trade secrets and circumventing trade duties by false labeling.

The petition, known as Section 337 and used to protect against intellectual property theft, listed some of China’s top producers, including Hebei Iron & Steel Group and Anshan Iron and Steel Group and Shandong Iron & Steel Group Co [SDONGG.UL].

The Ministry of Commerce said on Wednesday that there was “no factual basis” for intellectual property disputes over China’s steel product exports to the U.S. It said that the two countries should work together to address overcapacity issues in the steel sector.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.