FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's trade will stabilize, improve: commerce minister
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 9, 2016 / 7:26 AM / a year ago

China's trade will stabilize, improve: commerce minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

China's Minster of Commerce Gao Hucheng speaks at a news conference on China's commerce development for the year of 2015 in Beijing, China, February 23, 2016. REUTERS/China Daily

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Commerce Minister Gao Hucheng said on Wednesday that he is confident the country’s trade will stabilize and improve.

When asked why the government’s work report released on Saturday did not include a trade target for this year, Gao cited the complexity in the global economy.

“The global economy, trade, currency rates and commodity prices show a downward trend. Uncertainties and risks are not predictable,” Gao told reporters ahead of the second plenary session of China’s annual parliament.

China’s work reports have usually included annual trade targets.

Reporting by Kevin Yao and Winni Zhou, Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Sam Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.