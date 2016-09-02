U.S. anti-dumping decision on Chinese truck, bus tyres 'abuse of trade measures': MOFCOM

BEIJING (Reuters) - A preliminary anti-dumping ruling by the United States targeting Chinese truck and bus tyres is "an abuse of trade measures", China's Ministry of Commerce said on Friday.

"Chinese tire companies strongly oppose the U.S's abuse of trade measures," ministry of commerce spokesperson Shen Danyang said during a briefing in Beijing.

The U.S. Commerce Department said on Monday truck and bus tyres from China were being dumped in the United States at below-market prices, a potential step toward the imposition of duties.

Shen added that the United States has twice imposed anti-dumping measures on Chinese tire exports since 2007.

Those barriers imposed by Washington have severely affected China's end-customers, Shen said, adding they didn't have the support of key U.S tire businesses.

He called for more a negotiated resolution on trade issues, stressing China opposes trade protectionist behaviors.

The U.S. Commerce Department said it would announce its final determination in the anti-dumping case no later than Jan. 17, 2017. But the preliminary determination meant the department will instruct U.S. Customs and Border Protection to require cash deposits based on these preliminary rates.