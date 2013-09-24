FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China to launch Shanghai trade zone on September 29: Xinhua
#Business News
September 24, 2013 / 11:29 AM / 4 years ago

China to launch Shanghai trade zone on September 29: Xinhua

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will officially launch on Sept 29 the Shanghai pilot free trade zone, state news agency Xinhua said on Tuesday, citing sources at the city government, but did not give further details.

Authorities have said the zone would test bold financial reforms including a convertible yuan and allowing foreign investment in previously restricted sectors.

Foreign companies are keenly awaiting the unveiling of the free trade zone in the hope that it would advance China’s much-promised financial liberalization.

Reporting by Koh Gui Qing

