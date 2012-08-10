China policemen admit trying to cover up murder: official

HEFEI, China (Reuters) - Four Chinese police officers admitted on Friday to trying to cover up the murder of a British businessman by the wife of ousted Chinese politician Bo Xilai, a court official said.

Court official Tang Yigan told reporters in the eastern city of Hefei that the four hid evidence of Gu Kailai’s involvement in the murder of British businessman Neil Heywood.

Tang did not say why the officers had sought to cover up the murder and made no mention of Bo.

On Thursday, in the same court, Gu did not contest the charge of poisoning Heywood in southwest Chongqing last November after a business dispute had turned personal.