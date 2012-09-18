FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China ex-police chief does not contest Bo scandal charges
#World News
September 18, 2012 / 7:08 AM / in 5 years

China ex-police chief does not contest Bo scandal charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Former police chief Wang Lijun speaks during a court hearing in Chengdu in this still image taken from video September 18, 2012. The former police chief at the heart of China's biggest political uproar in decades did not contest charges against him at his court hearing on Tuesday, an official said. Wang fled to a U.S. consulate in Chengdu for more than 24 hours in February, days after his dismissal as police chief of Chongqing, the nearby municipality then run by ambitious politician Bo Xilai, who had raised Wang to prominence as a crime gang-buster. REUTERS/CCTV via Reuters TV

CHENGDU, China (Reuters) - The former police chief at the heart of China’s biggest political uproar in decades, Wang Lijun, did not contest charges against him at his court hearing on Tuesday, an official said.

Wang fled to a U.S. consulate in Chengdu for more than 24 hours in February, days after his dismissal as police chief of Chongqing, the nearby municipality then run by ambitious politician Bo Xilai, who had raised Wang to prominence as a crime gang-buster.

State media has said his crimes include defection, illegal surveillance and taking bribes, and has indicated that Wang had initially gone along with the attempted cover-up of the murder in November of British businessman, Neil Heywood, by Bo’s wife, Gu Kailai.

Editing by Jeremy Laurence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
