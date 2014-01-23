China Credit Trust cites progress in avoiding shadow-bank default

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China Credit Trust Co Ltd, whose product could set a landmark precedent for default in China’s fast-growing shadow bank sector, said it is in discussions with new investors in an effort to raise the funds necessary to pay off current investors when the high-yielding product matures on January 31.

China Credit Trust also told investors in “Credit Equals Gold #1 Collective Trust Product” that the debt-ridden coal company whose loan from the trust company is about to mature has received a key government permit that will allow it to restart production on one of its coal mines, according to a statement from the trust company to investors obtained by Reuters.

Such a restart could enable the coal company, Shanxi Zhenfu Energy Group Ltd to generate the revenue necessary to repay investors.

Industrial Commercial Bank of China, which helped market the trust product to wealthy investors through several branches, has previously said it would not bear the “main responsibility” for repaying investors.