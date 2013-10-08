Four dead, thousands evacuated after Typhoon Fitow hits eastern China

Rescuers talk on a boat as they travel along a flooded street after Typhoon Fitow hit Taoshan township of Rui'an, Zhejiang province October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Four people were killed and hundreds of thousands evacuated after Typhoon Fitow hit eastern China, destroying houses and farmlands and closing ports and airports.

Packing winds up to 151 kms (94 miles) per hour, Fitow hit Fuding city in Fujian province early on Monday before weakening into a tropical storm later in the day, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

At least four people have been killed and four others were still missing, Xinhua said on Tuesday.

Flight and train services in Zhejiang province, south of Shanghai, were suspended on Monday.

In Wenzhou city in Zhejiang province, the storm destroyed over 1,700 houses and 46,800 hectares of crop land, the report said.

It was the 23rd typhoon to hit China this year.