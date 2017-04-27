FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China aviation regulator says renegotiating airworthiness agreement with U.S.
#World News
April 27, 2017 / 5:16 AM / 4 months ago

China aviation regulator says renegotiating airworthiness agreement with U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China and the United States are renegotiating their bilateral airworthiness agreement, China's aviation regulator said on Thursday.

The two countries held talks this week and aim to sign the agreement by the end of the year, Wang Jingling, Deputy Director General of the aircraft airworthiness department at the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), said at a conference in Shanghai.

Wang said details were under discussion and did not provide further details.

(This story has been refiled to change dateline to Shanghai, and reporting attribution)

Reporting by Jackie Cai and Adam Jourdan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

