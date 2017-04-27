China aviation regulator says renegotiating airworthiness agreement with U.S.

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China and the United States are renegotiating their bilateral airworthiness agreement, China's aviation regulator said on Thursday.

The two countries held talks this week and aim to sign the agreement by the end of the year, Wang Jingling, Deputy Director General of the aircraft airworthiness department at the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), said at a conference in Shanghai.

Wang said details were under discussion and did not provide further details.

(This story has been refiled to change dateline to Shanghai, and reporting attribution)