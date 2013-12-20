China, U.S. agree to promote U.S. beef in China: vice commerce minister

Packs of ground beef are seen in a crate at the Fresh & Easy Neighborhood Market meat processing facility in Riverside, California, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China and the United States have agreed to promote American beef exports in China, one of the world’s fastest growing markets for the meat, China’s vice commerce minister, Wang Chao, said on Friday.

Further details were not immediately available. Wang was speaking to reporters in Beijing after an annual Joint Commission on Commerce and Trade (JCCT) meeting.

China has restricted imports of U.S. beef over fears about mad cow disease, a brain-wasting condition formally known as bovine spongiform encephalopathy.

Demand for beef in China has soared in the last two years, fuelled by rising incomes and short domestic supply.