Sinopec says began processing first U.S. crude oil at end-May

A customer gets the tank of her car filled at a Sinopec gas station in Qingdao, Shandong province September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s top oil refiner Sinopec Corp said on Friday it processed U.S. crude oil for the first time at the end of May at a subsidiary plant and is due for a second shipment this month.

“This is the first time Sinopec has processed U.S. crude oil. It was also the first U.S. crude oil exports to China after its lifting of a 40-year ban,” Sinopec said in a statement emailed to Reuters.

Sinopec’s Maoming refinery in southern China received a shipment of 42,000 tonnes U.S. high sulfur crude blend in early May and is expected to receive a second shipment of 130,000 tonnes on June 20, the statement said.