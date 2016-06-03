FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sinopec says began processing first U.S. crude oil at end-May
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
June 3, 2016 / 5:20 AM / a year ago

Sinopec says began processing first U.S. crude oil at end-May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A customer gets the tank of her car filled at a Sinopec gas station in Qingdao, Shandong province September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s top oil refiner Sinopec Corp said on Friday it processed U.S. crude oil for the first time at the end of May at a subsidiary plant and is due for a second shipment this month.

“This is the first time Sinopec has processed U.S. crude oil. It was also the first U.S. crude oil exports to China after its lifting of a 40-year ban,” Sinopec said in a statement emailed to Reuters.

Sinopec’s Maoming refinery in southern China received a shipment of 42,000 tonnes U.S. high sulfur crude blend in early May and is expected to receive a second shipment of 130,000 tonnes on June 20, the statement said.

Reporting by Chen Aizhu and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Tom Hogue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.