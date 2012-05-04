FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. says dissident Chen offered university fellowship
May 4, 2012 / 12:19 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. says dissident Chen offered university fellowship

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - The United States said on Friday that it expected the Chinese government to quickly deal with an application by dissident Chen Guangcheng to travel abroad, whose case has tested relations between the world’s two largest economies.

“Mr. Chen has been offered a fellowship from an American university, where he can be accompanied by his wife and two children,” U.S. State Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland said in a statement.

“The Chinese Government has indicated that it will accept Mr. Chen’s applications for appropriate travel documents. The United States government expects that the Chinese government will expeditiously process his applications for these documents, and make accommodations for his current medical condition,” she added.

“The United States government would then give visa requests for him and his immediate family priority attention.”

Reporting by Andrew Quinn; Writing by Ben Blanchard

