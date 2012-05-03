U.S. says China dissident Chen not pressured to leave embassy

BEIJING (Reuters) - U.S. Ambassador to China Gary Locke said on Thursday that blind Chinese dissident Chen Guangcheng was “never pressured” to leave the U.S. embassy in Beijing, where he sought protection after fleeing from house arrest.

Locke told reporters that the embassy was “at all points” intent on fulfilling Chen’s wishes.

“He was never pressured to leave the embassy,” Locke told reporters after Chen later said he had changed his mind and now wanted to leave China.