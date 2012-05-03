FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. says China dissident Chen not pressured to leave embassy
#World News
May 3, 2012 / 4:25 AM / 5 years ago

U.S. says China dissident Chen not pressured to leave embassy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - U.S. Ambassador to China Gary Locke said on Thursday that blind Chinese dissident Chen Guangcheng was “never pressured” to leave the U.S. embassy in Beijing, where he sought protection after fleeing from house arrest.

Locke told reporters that the embassy was “at all points” intent on fulfilling Chen’s wishes.

“He was never pressured to leave the embassy,” Locke told reporters after Chen later said he had changed his mind and now wanted to leave China.

Reporting by Andrew Quinn; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Ken Wills

