Biden says relations with China must be built on trust

U.S. Vice President Joe Biden speaks as he meets visa applicants at the U.S. Embassy Consular Section in Beijing December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ng Han Guan/Pool

BEIJING (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Joe Biden told Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday that relations between the two countries must be built on trust.

Biden, speaking in Beijing’s Great Hall of the People, added that Xi is a candid person, and that candor generates trust which is the basis for real change.

His visit comes as Beijing’s decision to declare an air defense identification zone in an area that includes disputed islands has triggered protests from the United States, Japan and South Korea.

The issue dominated Biden’s talks in Tokyo on Tuesday.