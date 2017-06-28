Iowa Governor Terry Branstad testifies before a Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation hearing on his nomination to be U.S. ambassador to China at Capitol Hill in Washington D.C., U.S. on May 2, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

BEIJING Newly appointed U.S. Ambassador to China Terry Branstad said on Wednesday there is a need to work together with China on some pressing issues, such as North Korea and expanding trade.

Branstad also told reporters in Beijing that the United States would like to see Chinese dissident and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo, who has late-stage liver cancer, receive treatment elsewhere if that would help.

A former Iowa governor, Branstad has been described by Beijing as an "old friend" of China, and has said resolving the bilateral trade imbalance and stopping the North Korea threat would be his top priorities.

