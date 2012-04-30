U.S. diplomat in China to discuss dissident's case

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A senior U.S. diplomat is in Beijing to try to find a solution to the case of blind dissident Chen Guangcheng ahead of this week’s high-level U.S.-China talks, a source briefed on the matter said on Monday.

Chen escaped house arrest in rural China last week and is under U.S. protection in Beijing, according to a U.S.-based rights group, creating a diplomatic minefield for U.S. President Barack Obama.

The U.S. secretaries of state and treasury are due in China for talks with senior Chinese officials on Thursday and Friday, an annual meeting sure to be overshadowed by questions about Chen’s fate if a quick solution is not found.

The source said U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Kurt Campbell had traveled to Beijing in hopes of finding a diplomatic resolution to a problem that complicates the ties of the world’s top economic powers.

“He’s there,” said the source, noting the U.S. government has imposed extraordinary secrecy on Campbell’s visit.

Current and former officials have said that there appear to be two potential solutions: Chen’s going into exile, something he has told associates he does not want, or his being allowed to live in freedom in China.

“I think Kurt is there to negotiate one of the two more favorable outcomes, either his asylum or his exoneration by senior Chinese officials so that he can return home to Shandong and live unmolested,” said the source, saying this was an inference on his part.

“I don’t think either of those outcomes is going to be easy to negotiate,” he added.

Assuming it has Chen, it is inconceivable - on both ethical and political grounds - that the United States would turn him over to the Chinese authorities against his wishes, current and former officials have said.

On Sunday a top Obama administration official, White House counterterrorism adviser John Brennan, declined to comment on the Chen case or whether the United States was protecting the dissident, but he neatly summarized the dilemma for Obama.

“I think in all instances the president tries to balance our commitment to human rights, making sure that the people throughout the world have the ability to express themselves freely and openly, but also that we can continue to carry out our relationships with key countries overseas,” Brennan said on the “Fox News Sunday” television program.