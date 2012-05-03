FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China declines comment on Chen going abroad
May 3, 2012 / 7:21 AM / in 5 years

China declines comment on Chen going abroad

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Foreign Ministry said on Thursday it had no comment on a request by Chen Guangcheng to go abroad, a day after harshly condemning the U.S. Embassy for sheltering the blind dissident.

At a regular press briefing, ministry spokesman Liu Weimin repeated China’s stance that the U.S. handling of Chen’s case was “irregular” and “unacceptable”.

Asked about Chen’s request to leave China, Liu said: “I have no information about that.”

Chen, a self-taught rural legal advocate, is in a Beijing hospital after leaving the U.S. Embassy there on Wednesday. He took refuge there for six days after escaping house arrest and left under a plan providing for him to stay in China. But Chen later said he fears for his and his family’s safety if he stays.

Reporting by Chris Buckley; Writing by Michael Martina; Editing by Ken Wills

