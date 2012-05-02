Chinese dissident Chen leaves U.S. embassy: Xinhua

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese dissident Chen Guangcheng has left the U.S. embassy in Beijing “of his own volition” after being there for six days, state news agency Xinhua said on Wednesday.

The brief report provided no other details.

Chen’s escape from house arrest and fleeing into the embassy came days before China and the United States were due to hold high-level talks in Beijing.

A senior U.S. official confirmed that Chen was out of the embassy.

“Chen Guangcheng has arrived at a medical facility in Beijing where he will receive medical treatment and be reunited with his family,” said the official who requested anonymity.