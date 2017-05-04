Chinese Vice Premier Wang Yang speaks at a meeting with former U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew at the Zhongnanhai Leadership Compound in Beijing March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Schiefelbein/Pool

SHANGHAI Chinese Vice Premier Wang Yang discussed China-U.S. economic ties on the phone with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross on Wednesday, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The three "exchanged ideas on enhancing the comprehensive economic cooperation between the two countries," Xinhua said in a report late on Wednesday.

It described Wang as the Chinese official in charge of the China-U.S. comprehensive economic dialogue, but gave no further details.

Despite harsh rhetoric about China on the campaign trail, U.S. President Donald Trump has recently had warm words for his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, praising him for trying to rein in nuclear-armed North Korea.

Trump has also backtracked on his pledges as a candidate to label China a 'currency manipulator' and impose steep tariffs on Chinese imports.

