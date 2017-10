China's President Xi Jinping reviews honour guards during a welcoming ceremony for Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni (not in picture) outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday it was important to conclude a bilateral investment treaty with the United States at an early date.

He was speaking at the start of high-level talks between the two countries in Beijing.