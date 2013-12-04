Biden says U.S., China must expand cooperation

BEIJING (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that the United States and China must expand practical cooperation and deliver results, adding that he was impressed with Chinese President Xi Jinping’s commitment to managing differences candidly.

Biden made the comments to Chinese Vice President Li Yuanchao at a meeting in Beijing’s Great Hall of the People.

His visit comes as Beijing’s decision to declare an air defense identification zone in an area that includes disputed islands has triggered protests from the United States, Japan and South Korea.

The issue dominated Biden’s talks in Tokyo on Tuesday.