FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Biden says U.S., China must expand cooperation
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
December 4, 2013 / 8:06 AM / 4 years ago

Biden says U.S., China must expand cooperation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that the United States and China must expand practical cooperation and deliver results, adding that he was impressed with Chinese President Xi Jinping’s commitment to managing differences candidly.

Biden made the comments to Chinese Vice President Li Yuanchao at a meeting in Beijing’s Great Hall of the People.

His visit comes as Beijing’s decision to declare an air defense identification zone in an area that includes disputed islands has triggered protests from the United States, Japan and South Korea.

The issue dominated Biden’s talks in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Reporting by Michael Martina; Writing by Ben Blanchard

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.