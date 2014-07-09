FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama says U.S. committed to cooperating with China
#World News
July 9, 2014 / 2:42 AM / 3 years ago

Obama says U.S. committed to cooperating with China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama waves as he walks the South Lawn of the White House in Washington before his departure to Denver, Colorado, July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

BEIJING (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said the United States is committed to building a “new model” of relations with China that is defined by cooperation and the constructive management of differences.

“The United States welcomes the emergence of a stable, peaceful, and prosperous China,” Obama said in a statement issued by the White House as officials from both countries began high-level annual talks in Beijing.

“We are committed to the shared goal of developing over time a ‘new model’ of relations with China defined by increased practical cooperation and constructive management of differences,” he said.

“We remain determined to ensure that cooperation defines the overall relationship.”

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Writing by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Dean Yates

