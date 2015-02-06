FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China says against foreign countries receiving Dalai Lama
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 6, 2015 / 7:24 AM / 3 years ago

China says against foreign countries receiving Dalai Lama

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Dalai Lama waves towards the head table, where U.S. President Barack Obama was seated, during the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Foreign Ministry said on Friday it was opposed to foreign countries receiving the Dalai Lama, after U.S. President Barack Obama warmly acknowledged the Buddhist religious leader, but did not meet him directly, at a prayer event in Washington.

Ministry spokesman Hong Lei made the remarks in a daily briefing, adding that China was against other countries interfering in its internal affairs.

Obama and the Dalai Lama were at an annual prayer breakfast in Washington on Thursday where Obama spoke about the importance of religious freedom.

Last February, Obama held low-key talks in Washington with the Nobel Peace laureate, whom China considers a “wolf in sheep’s clothing”. The talks greatly angered Beijing, which had warned they would damage ties.

Reporting by Michael Martina Writing by Megha Rajagopalan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.