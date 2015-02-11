China's Xi says hopes U.S. pays attention to Tibet, Taiwan concerns

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s President Xi Jinping told U.S President Barack Obama during a telephone call on Wednesday he hopes the United States will pay attention to China’s concerns on Tibet and Taiwan and that the issues will not interfere with China-U.S. ties.

Xi said the two sides should expand military, economic, energy, and environment cooperation, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

Obama has invited Xi for a state visit to Washington in September.