China's Xi says hopes U.S. pays attention to Tibet, Taiwan concerns
February 11, 2015 / 6:43 AM / 3 years ago

China's Xi says hopes U.S. pays attention to Tibet, Taiwan concerns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s President Xi Jinping told U.S President Barack Obama during a telephone call on Wednesday he hopes the United States will pay attention to China’s concerns on Tibet and Taiwan and that the issues will not interfere with China-U.S. ties.

Xi said the two sides should expand military, economic, energy, and environment cooperation, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

Obama has invited Xi for a state visit to Washington in September.

Reporting by Michael Martina; Editing by Robert Birsel

