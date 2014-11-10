FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama says wants progress on China: U.S. investment treaty
November 10, 2014 / 9:20 AM / 3 years ago

Obama says wants progress on China: U.S. investment treaty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said on Monday he hopes to make progress with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, on a bilateral investment treaty and more could be done to reduce barriers to trade.

Speaking in Beijing at an Asia-Pacific summit, Obama said he looked to China to create a level playing field and reject the use of cyber-theft for commercial gain. The United States welcomes the rise of a peaceful and prosperous China, he said.

Reporting by Matt Spetalnick and Michael Martina; Writing by John Ruwitch; Editing by Robert Birsel

