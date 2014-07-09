FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 9, 2014 / 1:51 AM / 3 years ago

Lew says moving to market-determined FX rate crucial for China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew testifies before a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee hearing on the Financial Stability Oversight Council's annual report, on Capitol Hill in Washington June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

BEIJING (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on Wednesday that moving to a market-determined exchange rate will be a crucial step for China, as the two countries began annual high-level talks.

“We support China’s efforts to allow the market to play a more decisive role in the economy and rely more on household consumption to drive China’s economic growth. Moving to a market-determined exchange rate will be a crucial step,” he said.

“We welcome this commitment and China’s economic growth. A prosperous China that grows in a way that is consistent with international rules and norms will contribute to the strong, sustainable and balanced growth of the global economy.”

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Dean Yates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
