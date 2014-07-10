FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China committed to cutting FX intervention: Lew
#Business News
July 10, 2014 / 7:52 AM / 3 years ago

China committed to cutting FX intervention: Lew

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew (top L) and Secretary of State John Kerry (top R) arrive with China's Vice Premier Wang Yang (bottom R) to attend a "CEO Roundtable Breakfast" during the U.S.-China Strategic and Economic Dialogue known as the "S&ED" talks being held at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

BEIJING (Reuters) - China is committed to reducing its intervention in the foreign exchange market and is preparing to increase the transparency of its currency policy, U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on Thursday.

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said separately that China and the United States had a frank exchange about cyber security issues and agreed to continue those discussions.

Lew and Kerry were speaking at the end of annual high-level talks between China and the United States.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Dean Yates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
