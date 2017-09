Chinese State Councillor Yang Jiechi (L) confers with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (R) as they host a "CEO Roundtable Breakfast" with Chinese and U.S. business leaders during the U.S.-China Strategic and Economic Dialogue known as the "S&ED" talks being held at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

BEIJING (Reuters) - China and the United States have agreed to enhance cooperation on counter-terrorism and military-to-military relations, China’s top diplomat Yang Jiechi said on Thursday.

Yang was speaking at the end of annual high-level talks between the two countries.