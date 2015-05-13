China 'extremely concerned' at U.S. military plan in South China Sea

BEIJING (Reuters) - China is “extremely concerned” at a U.S. plan to consider dispatching military ships and aircraft to the disputed waters of the South China Sea, it said on Wednesday.

Hua Chunying, spokeswoman for the foreign ministry, made the remarks at a regular briefing.

The Pentagon is weighing the move to assert freedom of navigation around rapidly growing Chinese-made artificial islands in the contested sea, a U.S. official said on Tuesday.