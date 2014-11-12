U.S., China agree to reduce possibility of military accidents

BEIJING (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said after meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday that both countries had agreed on measures to reduce the possibility of military accidents in the air and sea, and that maritime issues needed to be resolved through international law.

Speaking to reporters, Obama also stressed the need for a level playing field in China for U.S. businesses, and said U.S. support for human rights will continue to be a part of relations with China.