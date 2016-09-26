FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
China to extend anti-dumping measures on U.S. broiler chicken product imports
#Business News
September 26, 2016 / 3:21 AM / a year ago

China to extend anti-dumping measures on U.S. broiler chicken product imports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's commerce ministry said it will extend anti-dumping measures on imports of U.S. broiler chicken products for a further five years, effective from Sept 27.

A suspension of the measures would potentially hurt Chinese firms, according to a statement posted on the ministry's website on Monday.

China first imposed the duties on chicken imports from the United States in 2010 on the grounds that they were priced below fair market value and this was injuring Chinese producers.

The commerce ministry said on Aug. 22 that China would extend anti-subsidy measures on imports of U.S. broiler chicken products for a further five years, effective from Aug. 30.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Himani Sarkar

