Top China diplomat tells U.S. not to interfere over rights
#World News
May 4, 2012 / 10:33 AM / in 5 years

Top China diplomat tells U.S. not to interfere over rights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s top diplomat told U.S. officials on Friday that human rights should not be used to “interfere in other countries’ internal affairs” after two days of high-level talks overshadowed by contention over the dissident Chen Guangcheng.

State Councilor Dai Bingguo, who steers Chinese diplomacy and outranks the foreign minister, said no country could claim to be perfect on human rights.

“Human rights issues should not disturb state-to-state relations, and they should not be used as an excuse to interfere in the internal affairs of other countries,” he said.

Dai was speaking at the end of the annual China-U.S. Strategic and Economic Dialogue, while both governments were focused on negotiations over Chen, who is in a Beijing hospital after sheltering for six days in the U.S. embassy in Beijing.

Chen initially said he planned to stay in China, but then said he wanted to spend some time in the United States.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Michael Martina; Editing by Nick Macfie

