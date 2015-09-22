U.S. seeking answers from China about Phan-Gillis case: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House officials on Tuesday contacted China’s foreign ministry to ask “direct questions” concerning the detention of an American woman accused of spying, a spokesman said.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters that it was “disconcerting” that many of the U.S. government’s questions “have gone unanswered” by Chinese officials about the status of Sandy Phan-Gillis of Houston, Texas, who was detained about six months ago.