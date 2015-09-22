FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
September 22, 2015 / 6:02 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. seeking answers from China about Phan-Gillis case: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House officials on Tuesday contacted China’s foreign ministry to ask “direct questions” concerning the detention of an American woman accused of spying, a spokesman said.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters that it was “disconcerting” that many of the U.S. government’s questions “have gone unanswered” by Chinese officials about the status of Sandy Phan-Gillis of Houston, Texas, who was detained about six months ago.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Susan Heavey

