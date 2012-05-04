FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China says dissident Chen can apply to study abroad
May 4, 2012 / 6:04 AM / 5 years ago

China says dissident Chen can apply to study abroad

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Foreign Ministry said on Friday that blind dissident Chen Guangcheng, who sought refuge in the U.S. embassy in Beijing after fleeing house arrest, could apply to study abroad.

“Chen Guangcheng is currently being treated in hospital,” spokesman Liu Weimin said in a statement.

“If he wants to study abroad, he can apply through normal channels to the relevant departments in accordance with the law, just like any other Chinese citizen.”

Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Ken Wills

