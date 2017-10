U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (R) talk before an Official Arrival Ceremony for British Prime Minister David Cameron on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, March 14, 2012 REUTERS/Jason Reed

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A trip to Beijing by the U.S. secretaries of state and treasury for talks on strategic and economic issues next week is going forward, a U.S. State Department source said on Saturday.

“We’re going,” the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said of U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Treasury Secretary Timothy ’s travel to China for the May 3-4 Strategic and Economic Dialogue (S&ED) consultations.