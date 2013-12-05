China says told Biden airspace decision in line with international law

Chinese Vice President Li Yuanchao hosts a welcoming ceremony for U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (not pictured) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lintao Zhang/Pool

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that China told visiting U.S. Vice President Joe Biden that Beijing’s decision to set up an air defense identification zone in the East China Sea accorded with international law.

“During the talks the Chinese side repeated its principled position, stressing that the Chinese move accorded with international law and practice and that the U.S. side ought to take an objective and fair attitude and respect it,” ministry spokesman Hong Lei said in a brief statement.