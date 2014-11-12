FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Xi says talks with Obama were 'constructive'
November 12, 2014 / 4:46 AM / 3 years ago

China's Xi says talks with Obama were 'constructive'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday he held “constructive talks” with U.S. President Barack Obama and that the two countries had agreed to speed up discussions on a bilateral investment treaty and to deepen military trust.

Xi said China and the United States have agreed to develop two major confidence-building measures on defense and to step up communication on fighting terrorism.

Both countries also agreed to law enforcement cooperation, including cracking down on international crimes.

Reporting by Michael Martina, Writing by Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan

