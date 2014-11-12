China's Xi says talks with Obama were 'constructive'

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday he held “constructive talks” with U.S. President Barack Obama and that the two countries had agreed to speed up discussions on a bilateral investment treaty and to deepen military trust.

Xi said China and the United States have agreed to develop two major confidence-building measures on defense and to step up communication on fighting terrorism.

Both countries also agreed to law enforcement cooperation, including cracking down on international crimes.