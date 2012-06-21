China to end anti-dumping probe of U.S. distillers grains

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s commerce ministry says it will end its anti-dumping probe on imports of U.S. distillers dried grains (DDGS), which will open the door for more imports.

The ministry late last year had extended the probe for half a year until June 28 into imports of the product, a by-product of corn-based ethanol production.

Chinese buyers have expected the termination of the probe and imports in May jumped 346 percent to 294,704 metric tons , according to official Customs data.