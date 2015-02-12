FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Commerce Ministry says 'regrets' U.S. challenge of export subsidies
#Business News
February 12, 2015 / 10:22 AM / 3 years ago

China's Commerce Ministry says 'regrets' U.S. challenge of export subsidies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A trailer loaded with container boxes travels in Ningbo port in Zhejiang province, January 22, 2015. REUTERS/William Hong

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Commerce Ministry expressed “regret” on Thursday after the United States challenged Chinese subsidies supporting billions of dollars of exports across industries from steel to shrimp.

China consistently follows World Trade Organization rules and its policies are important measures to promote the healthy development of its foreign trade, the ministry said in a statement on its website.

In launching the legal challenge, Washington said Chinese companies in designated export hubs benefited from free or subsidized services, cash grants and other incentives which gave their products an unfair advantage.

The U.S. request for consultations, lodged on Wednesday, is the first step in a World Trade Organization dispute.

Reporting by Michael Martina; Editing by Richard Borsuk

