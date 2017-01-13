FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China says protectionist Trump may limit growth of its exports
#World News
January 13, 2017 / 3:10 AM / 7 months ago

China says protectionist Trump may limit growth of its exports

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in Trump Tower, Manhattan, New York, U.S., January 11, 2017.Shannon Stapleton

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(This Jan. 13 story corrects first paragraph to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump)

BEIJING (Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Donald Trump may limit the growth of China's exports by imposing greater trade protectionist measures, China's customs agency said on Friday.

China is the biggest loser in the anti-globalization trend, customs spokesman Hung Song ping told reporters, adding it will be difficult for China's foreign trade to improve in 2017 due to rising costs and other factors.

The challenges China faces in trade are not short-term but its economy can handle them, he said, adding he hopes that U.S.-China trade cooperation will continue.

China, the world's largest trading nation, could be heavily exposed to protectionist measures this year if Trump follows through on campaign pledges to brand it a currency manipulator and impose heavy tariffs on imports of Chinese goods.

Reporting by Elias Glenn; Writing by Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Kim Coghill

