China to submit 'negative list' for U.S. investment treaty talks next week

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will submit next week its “negative list” offer of sectors that would remain off-limits to U.S. investment in a U.S.-China bilateral investment treaty (BIT), Vice Premier Wang Yang said on Monday.

Wang made the comments in opening remarks to the economic track of the Strategic and Economic Dialogue talks in Beijing.

U.S. officials have said a negative list that greatly reduces the number of off-limits sectors is critical to reaching a deal.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew also said he looked forward to seeing the new negative list when U.S. and Chinese BIT negotiators meet next week in Washington.

“The United States stands ready to advance the ongoing bilateral investment treaty negotiations provided that China is prepared to move forward in negotiating a high-standard and mutually beneficial agreement,” Lew said.

China's Vice Premier Wang Yang speaks during the Economic Dialogue of the 8th round of U.S.-China Strategic and Economic Dialogues in Beijing June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Lew also urged China to remain clear in their communications about foreign exchange policy and implementation.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew listens to China's Vice Premier Wang Yang (not in picture) during the Economic Dialogue of the 8th round of U.S.-China Strategic and Economic Dialogues in Beijing June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

“A market-determined exchange rate with two-way flexibility will help foster a more efficient allocation of capital,” he said.

Lew said earlier he hoped the two countries would make progress on market access issues as well as the problem of excess industrial capacity in China during this week’s talks.

Wang highlighted the difficulties arising from the rising interest-rate trend in the United States.

“Expectations on interest rate rises by the U.S. Federal Reserve have increased uncertainties on economic growth of emerging market economies,” Wang said.