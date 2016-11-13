FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China foreign minister says ready to improve U.S. relations
#World News
November 13, 2016 / 5:43 PM / 9 months ago

China foreign minister says ready to improve U.S. relations

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi attends a news conference after talks with New Zealand's Foreign Minister Murray McCully (not pictured) in Beijing, China, October 18, 2016.Thomas Peter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - China is ready to improve relations with the United States following the election of Donald Trump as the next U.S. president, Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi said on Sunday.

"We want to improve our relations under the Trump administration," Wang said through a translator at a joint news conference with his Turkish counterpart in Ankara, where he was on an official visit.

"We are ready to improve U.S. ties through mutual understanding."

Trump has taken a tough stance on China in the run-up to the election, saying that unfair trade deals with Beijing had caused a widespread decline in American manufacturing and economic prowess.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Alexandra Hudson

