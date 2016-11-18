FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
China files appeal in U.S. anti-dumping case: WTO
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
North Korea signals a more powerful ICBM in the works
North Korea
North Korea signals a more powerful ICBM in the works
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Canada
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 18, 2016 / 4:48 PM / 9 months ago

China files appeal in U.S. anti-dumping case: WTO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People talk outside the headquarters of the World Trade Organization (WTO) in Geneva, Switzerland, June 3, 2016.Denis Balibouse

GENEVA (Reuters) - China has filed an appeal against a ruling by the World Trade Organization (WTO) in a dispute over methodologies used by the United States to calculate anti-dumping tariffs targeting Chinese imports, a WTO statement said.

In the dispute panel ruling released last month, China won the bulk of its WTO complaint brought in 2013 against certain U.S. methods of determining anti-dumping duties on Chinese products.

But some points of China's argument were rejected by the WTO panel, including a claim that the U.S. Commerce Department systematically punishes Chinese state enterprise by assigning them high anti-dumping rates.

Dumping is normally found when a foreign producer's U.S. prices are lower than its home market prices for the same or similar goods, or when the imports are sold at prices below production costs.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Catherine Evans

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.