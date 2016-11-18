China files appeal in U.S. anti-dumping case: WTO

People talk outside the headquarters of the World Trade Organization (WTO) in Geneva, Switzerland, June 3, 2016.

GENEVA (Reuters) - China has filed an appeal against a ruling by the World Trade Organization (WTO) in a dispute over methodologies used by the United States to calculate anti-dumping tariffs targeting Chinese imports, a WTO statement said.

In the dispute panel ruling released last month, China won the bulk of its WTO complaint brought in 2013 against certain U.S. methods of determining anti-dumping duties on Chinese products.

But some points of China's argument were rejected by the WTO panel, including a claim that the U.S. Commerce Department systematically punishes Chinese state enterprise by assigning them high anti-dumping rates.

Dumping is normally found when a foreign producer's U.S. prices are lower than its home market prices for the same or similar goods, or when the imports are sold at prices below production costs.