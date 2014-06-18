China says told Vietnam to stop 'hyping up' South China Sea oil rig row

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s top diplomat told Vietnamese officials on Wednesday that Hanoi must stop “hyping up” a row over a Chinese oil rig drilling in disputed waters in the South China Sea, China’s Foreign Ministry said.

State Councilor Yang Jiechi also told his hosts during a visit to Hanoi that China’s drilling in the area was “completely legal” and added that the disputed Paracel Islands belonged to China, ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a daily briefing in Beijing.

Nevertheless, both sides believed the talks were “constructive”, Hua added.