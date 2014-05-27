FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China says Vietnam is taking 'dangerous actions' at sea
May 27, 2014 / 8:47 AM / 3 years ago

China says Vietnam is taking 'dangerous actions' at sea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Vietnam is taking “dangerous actions” at sea, China said on Tuesday, after the two countries traded accusations over the sinking of a Vietnamese fishing boat in disputed waters in the South China Sea.

China also urged Vietnam to immediately stop all disruptive and damaging activities at sea.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Qin Gang made the remarks at a regular briefing.

The fishing boat sank not far from a Chinese oil rig, which has set off a territorial row between the two countries. Each side has blamed the other over the sinking.

Vietnam has said the rig is in its 200-nautical mile exclusive economic zone and on its continental shelf. China - which claims almost the entire South China Sea - says the rig is operating within its waters.

Reporting By Sui-Lee Wee, Writing by Megha Rajagopalan

