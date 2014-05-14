FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China enacts "emergency mechanisms" after Vietnam protests
#World News
May 14, 2014 / 7:49 AM / 3 years ago

China enacts "emergency mechanisms" after Vietnam protests

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China called Vietnam a “provocateur” on Tuesday and expressed concern after thousands rampaged in industrial zones in the country’s south following protests against Chinese oil drilling in a disputed part of the South China Sea.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters at a daily press briefing that China had made representations to Vietnam and enacted unspecified emergency mechanisms to provide security to Chinese companies.

Reporting by Megha Rajagopalan, Writing by Michael Martina; Editing by Nick Macfie

