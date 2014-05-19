Taiwan's Formosa Plastics to seek compensation from Vietnam over damage

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Formosa Plastics Group, one of the companies worst affected by anti-China riots in Vietnam last week, said on Monday it will request compensation from the Vietnamese government for damages to its facilities.

The company, Taiwan’s largest investor in Vietnam, did not provide a figure for damages incurred during the unrest over a territorial dispute between China and Vietnam.

Formosa Plastics Group had previously said that one of its Vietnam-based factories had been set ablaze after rioters attacked the factory, leading to one death.