FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China says Vietnam investigation into steel imports should be fair
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
July 14, 2016 / 11:41 AM / a year ago

China says Vietnam investigation into steel imports should be fair

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

An employee works at a steel factory in Dalian, Liaoning Province, China, July 4, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS

BEIJING (Reuters) - China hopes Vietnam will exercise restraint and be prudent in its use of trade remedy measures, its commerce ministry said on Thursday in response to a Vietnamese announcement it will investigate safeguards against imported color-coated steel sheet.

The investigation should be transparent, comply with World Trade Organization (WTO) procedures and protect Chinese companies’ rights, China’s Ministry of Commerce said on its website.

Difficulties in the steel industry were mainly due to weak global demand, it said, citing unidentified ministry officials, and protectionist measures did not address its fundamental problems.

China has found itself in an increasing number of disputes with trading partners that accuse it of dumping subsidized exports.

China’s steel exports have increased this year as domestic demand weakens and China finds itself with a big production overhang.

The ministry said on Wednesday the United States had deliberately misinterpreted WTO rules after the U.S. Commerce Department found in favor of subsidy rates for Chinese steel.

Reporting by Elias Glenn; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.