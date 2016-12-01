Wang Jianlin, chairman of the Wanda Group, speaks during an interview in Beijing, China, August 23, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BEIJING China will host a Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) world tour cycling race starting in 2017, Dalian Wanda Group said on Thursday in a press release.

Wanda Group says it will jointly organize the race with Guangxi region. The UCI is cycling's governing body.

The deal follows on from Wanda's partnership with basketball's international governing body and Wanda Group's Chairman Wang Jianlin's efforts to launch the China Cup football competition, as the company seeks to tap into China's burgeoning sports market.

(Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Himani Sarkar)