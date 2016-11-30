A migrant worker carries water for drinking and cooking from a public tap at a migrant workers' village in Beijing, China February 24, 2016. Residents use the tap water for drinking and washing. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

SHANGHAI China will keep national annual water consumption below 670 billion cubic meters through to 2020, the state planning agency said on Wednesday, part of efforts to ease chronic regional shortages by cutting waste and boosting efficiency.

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said it would also aim to cap total water consumption at less than 700 billion cubic meters a year though to 2030.

Consumption last year stood at 635 billion cubic meters, and supplies have been put under increasing pressure as a result of growing demand from agriculture, energy and manufacturing, as well as widespread pollution problems.

